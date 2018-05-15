The County of Maui Real Property Assessment Division recently won the prestigious International Association of Assessing Officers Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration a first for the county jurisdiction and for the state of Hawaiʻi as a whole, according to the IAAO.

The county’s Real Property Assessment Division won the award, which recognizes government units using the best appraisal and assessment practices, on April 20, 2018. IAAO, the world’s leading property appraisal and assessment administration organization, emphasized the jurisdiction’s teamwork, accomplishments and high level of satisfaction among peers, staff and constituents.

The county’s Real Property Assessment Division is the 37th jurisdiction to receive this award out of about 13,000 assessment jurisdictions worldwide, according to department head Scott K. Teruya, AAS.