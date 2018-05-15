There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

The trades are forecast to weaken from today into mid-week, then become breezy once again from Thursday into this weekend. Low clouds and showers transported by the trades will remain focused over windward and mauka areas. However, local daytime sea breezes may allow clouds and a few showers to develop over interior and leeward sections of the smaller islands each afternoon through Wednesday.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light east northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 11 mph.