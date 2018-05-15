In support of the United States military and those that have served our county, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center has dedicated the month of May to honor our armed forces.

Selected Queen Ka’ahumanu Center merchants will offer special discounts, promotions and/or added value to all active military personnel with valid military identification now through May 31, 2018. A list of participating merchants is available at queenkaahumanucenter.com and the QKC Guest Services desk.

On Memorial Day, Mon., May 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a patriotic celebration honoring U.S. Armed Forces will take place featuring military branches and veteran organizations. The public is invited to participate in making 100 paracord bracelets and sharing their gratitude by signing giant Hallmark gratitude cards. Care package items such as commercially prepared Hawaii-style snacks, spam, jerky and candy are encouraged and can be dropped at the QKC gratitude box for mailing.

“Queen Ka’ahumanu Center extends their gratitude to all of our United States Military that have volunteered to fight for our unity, honor and freedom. We respect and admire all active and veteran military personnel, along with their families, for their heroic sacrifice in defending our country,” said Toni Rojas, marketing director. “We encourage you to extend your gratitude and aloha by joining us on Memorial Day.”

For more information, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com or the QKC Guest Services desk.