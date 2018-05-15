Representative Tulsi Gabbard announced the winners of her 2018 Kaha Ki‘i Congressional Art Competition at a ceremony at the Hawai‘i State Capitol held over the weekend. The winners included:

1st Place: Rosa Kirgis of Leilehua High School for her piece “15 Years Later”

2nd Place: Sharnelle Kaili of Moloka‘i High School for her piece “Bamboo Gecko”

3rd Place: Sadie Perez of Leilehua High School for her piece “Water Fun”

People’s Choice Award Winner: Chelline Kamaka-Keli`iliki of Kamehameha Schools Maui for her piece “Impermanence 2”

The first, second, and third place pieces were selected by a panel of five Hawai‘i art educators who served as judges for the competition. The “People’s Choice” winner was determined by a contest on Rep. Gabbard’s Facebook page. The first-place, second-place, third-place, and “People’s Choice” pieces of art will be showcased at the US Capitol, in Rep. Gabbard’s Washington, DC and Hawaiʻi offices, and online, respectively. All winners were also awarded with a cash prize in partnership with the Hawai‘i Arts Alliance.

Rep. Gabbard said, “I love providing well-deserved recognition to the talented young artists and dedicated art educators from across the Aloha State who have shared their talents with our community through this Congressional Art Competition. Their passion for art and creativity is truly inspiring. Almost 70 students submitted work to this year’s Congressional Art Competition. Hoʻomaikaʻi to Rosa, Sharnelle, Sadi, and Chelline, and mahalo nui loa to all of the students who submitted work, all of the judges, teachers, and parents who support our students, and all the members of our community who continue to make art education and opportunity a priority in Hawai‘i.”

Each spring, Rep. Gabbard sponsors the Kaha Kiʻi Congressional Art Competition to recognize and encourage creativity across Hawai‘i’s Second Congressional District as part of a nationwide high school art competition with other Members of the US House of Representatives.

Helping to Build Kāneʻohe Home with Habitat for Humanity

Following the awards ceremony on Saturday, the congresswoman visited a Habitat for Humanity National Women Build Week site in Kāneʻohe, where she thanked the builders who are helping the Kukino family. Rep. Gabbard recognized the importance of safe, affordable, and sustainable housing initiatives.

Supporting Small Business

Monday on Oʻahu, Rep. Gabbard recognized The Beet Box Cafe’s new Kailua location, opened by owner Marlys Mitchell earlier this year. The Beet Box Cafe – Kailua is the restaurant’s second location on Oʻahu. The Beet Box Cafe in Haleʻiwa has been in business since 2011. The congresswoman and State Senator Mike Gabbard recognized the local business’ efforts to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves, promoting wellness, sustainability, and economic opportunity for local farmers, small businesses, kamaʻāina and visitors.

Rep. Gabbard will return to Washington DC tonight for votes in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. She will return to Hawai‘i the weekend of May 18-20 for Senator Daniel Akaka’s memorial services.