The Maui Math Circle, a student-run community service program where middle and high school students teach advanced math concepts and problem solving skills to elementary school students, now serves over 120 elementary school students from 20 schools across the island.

Sponsored by Pomaikai Elementary School and Maui Economic Development Board, the goal of the program is to expose STEM education to younger students. The program consists of five sessions held at Pomaikai Elementary School throughout the school year.

“I like that the Maui Math Circle provides free ways to learn math, explore it, and express it, and having fun all the while. I like MMC’s instructors and volunteers because they’re friendly and easy to connect to. Maui Math Circle has been an awesome experience to learn how to do math in an interactive way,” said Braeden James Asuncion, a 5th grader.

Students from across Maui County competing in the Maui Math Circle’s recent competition. Winners are as follows:

3rd Grade

1. Capri Nozaki (Pu’u Kukui)

2. Violet Kato (Wailuku Elementary)

3. Jett Werner (Homeschooled)

4th Grade

1. Huy Vu (Wailuku Elementary)

2. Ayden Truong (Pu’u Kukui)

3. Rexford Ang (Kamalii Elementary)

5th Grade

1. Braeden James Asuncion (Pomaika’i Elementary)

2. Sophia Kato (Wailuku Elementary)

3. Alex Minnihan (Pomaika’i Elementary)

For more information, parents can visit mauimathcircle.weebly.com