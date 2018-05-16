There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday May 22: The current small north-northwest swell will diminish through Wednesday. Another round of small north to northwest swells are forecast Thursday through the weekend. A series of small south swells will continue to roll into south facing shores through the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Thigh to waist high NNW medium period swell for the morning going more NE during the day.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

