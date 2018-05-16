There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A low pressure system passing through the Central Pacific far north of the islands will weaken the high pressure ridge and produce lighter winds with land and sea breezes today. Daytime onshore sea breeze winds will develop with clouds and a few showers over island interior sections. The high pressure ridge builds back in over the region on Thursday with a transition to a breezy trade wind weather pattern with more typical windward and mauka shower activity lasting through the weekend.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after 8am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers before 8am, then isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers before 8am, then isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.