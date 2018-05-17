A 40-year-old man was transported to the hospital in serious condition after suffering injuries in an alleged assault in Makawao early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018 fronting 1135 Makawao Avenue, next door to the Stopwatch Sportsbar & Grill.

Crime Stoppers reports that an unknown individual(s) physically assaulted the victim during the incident.

Maui police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help with information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966 or Detective Dennis Clifton at (808) 244-6433. All calls to Maui Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Please refer to case # 18-020434.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes, the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.