Makawao Third Friday (M3F) takes place on Friday, May 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Historic Makawao Town. This month’s theme, Upcountry in Bloom, celebrates upcountry florists, lei makers and sustainability organizations.

Baldwin Avenue will be closed from the top of Makawao Avenue down to Brewer Street, where guests joining our M3F block party can enjoy wonderful entertainment on the street with lots of food trucks, vendor booths, arts and crafts and the Komoda Keiki Zone. The event takes place rain or shine and is free for all to attend.

Event highlights are as follows:

LIVE MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

Nat & Rio Ritmo

Fire Dancer, Travis French

Spirit Tribe & Poni Brendan

DJ Shoktimus Prime

KOMODA BAKERY LOT KEIKI ZONE

The Komoda Keiki will feature the Da Bounce Mega jumping castle and slide

Crystalline will offer balloon creations

Shelly Tiss will offer artistic face paintings, bubbles, magic and more

ON BALDWIN AVE

The Maui Classic Cruisers Club will show off their hot rods, muscle cars and vintage machines

Stop by the Makawao Third Friday information booth, where volunteers can answer visitor’s questions, view our vendor map, lost and found, contribute to our Raise a Tent campaign and purchase a Makawao Town t-shirt and tote

Visit the Shaka Movement booth and learn about protecting and preserving Maui aina

UPCOUNTRY IN BLOOM GREEN ZONE

Anuhea Flowers will feature their unique blend of protea flowers

Kula Crafts & Flowers will feature locally made, locally grown, anthuriums, orchids and Tillandsia (air plants)

Aloha Missions will demonstrate lei making

M3F FOOD COURT & RESTAURANTS:

Guests may join us for dinner at one of our many award winningÂ Makawao Restaurants or enjoy our pop-up food court along Baldwin Avenue.

M3F is sponsored by the Office of Economic Development, County of Maui, and HMSA. Free parking is available at the Makawao Municipal Parking Lot on Makawao Avenue (next to library), the Makawao Base yard (across from St. Joseph’s Church) and two parking lots on Brewer Road.