Looking Ahead

High pressure far to the north will build back in across the region today with breezy trade winds returning to the islands through next week. An upper level trough over the Big Island today will enhance shower activity and produce isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Elsewhere most leeward locations will see fair weather conditions with more typical windward and mauka clouds and showers developing along northeast slopes of all islands. These northeast trade winds will continue to push volcanic emissions from the Kilauea volcano towards the southwest, away from the rest of the state. High confidence remains in our long range trade wind forecast through the end of next week.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.