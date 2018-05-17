Surveillance Images Released, Suspect Sought in Theft InvestigationMay 17, 2018, 12:31 PM HST · Updated May 17, 12:31 PM 3 Comments
Maui police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for his alleged involvement in a vehicle break-in and stolen credit card investigation.
Police released surveillance images today asking anyone with information on the person depicted in the photographs to contact police. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Katayama at (808) 244-6422 or (808) 244-6400 and refer to police report #18-018292.
Maui Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information reported anonymously leading to the arrest and indictment of felony crimes. Maui Crime Stoppers tips can be made by calling (808) 242-6966.
*The public is reminded that the above information is provided by authorities, and all parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Scroll Down to Read 3 Comments