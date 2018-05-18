The Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. (Takitani Foundation) has awarded 10 high school seniors from Maui and Moloka‘i scholarship awards in its annual Legacy Scholarship Program.

Kamehameha Schools Maui senior, Hunter Worth, has been selected for one of the Takitani Foundation’s highest awards, the Karen Uno Distinguished Student Scholarship Award of $8,000.

Eight other Maui seniors from each received $2,000 awards.

The students were among 63 recipients, one from each qualifying public and independent school in the state, who received scholarships based on academic achievement, community service and financial need.

In total, the Foundation awarded $181,000 to students throughout the state in its Legacy Scholarship Program this year.

“Mr. and Mrs. Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, and knew hard work, innovation and commitment to excellence were key factors in their success,” said KSSK Radio personality Michael W. Perry, the Takitani Foundation Chairman of the Board. “The Takitanis wanted to recognize those same qualities in Hawaiʻi’s outstanding students with support to further their education.”

Hunter Worth, the son of James and Eleanor Worth, received numerous scholastic

achievement and service awards throughout his high school career. In addition to his stellar academic accomplishments, Worth maintained an active role at school as President of the Student Body, participant in STEMPREP and representative in MDSCO. Active in the community as well, Worth volunteered on a Kalaupapa Mission Trip and Zip Line Tree Planting activity, and has been a lector at his church. Worth will attend Princeton University in New Jersey this Fall.

Nikki Zamani, of Lahainalua High School, was the recipient of the $5,000 District finalist award. She is the daughter of Ardie and Tahereh Zamani, and will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa in the Fall.

Award recipients of $2,000 scholarships from Maui District public schools are: Kiki Bekkum of Hana High & Elementary School; Caitlin Villarosa of Henry Perrine Baldwin High School; Janine Harris of King Kekaulike High School; Lino Yoshikawa of Maui High School; and Caele Manley of Moloka`i High School.

The Takitani recipients of $2,000 scholarships from the Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools (HAIS) are Griffin Sagar of Maui Preparatory Academy and Darby Mulligan of Seabury Hall. Krislyn Martinez of St. Anthony School was the Hawai’i Catholic Schools $2,000 recipient.

Mamoru and Aiko Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, Inc., manufacturer of Hawaiian Host chocolates, and established the Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. to give back to the community by providing the gift of education to the young people of Hawaiʻi.

Hawaiian Host donates part of the proceeds from the sales of Hawaiian Host products to the Foundation in support of its scholarship programs.

Since 1993, the Foundation has annually presented scholarships to an outstanding student from every qualifying high school in the state, and has awarded over $2.6 million in scholarships through its programs.