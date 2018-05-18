Alexander & Baldwin today announced it has named Maui resident and business and government leader Carol Reimann as vice president, A&B-Maui, effective June 4, 2018.

Reimann will serve as A&B’s senior management representative on Maui for all of the company’s collective interests on the island.

Reimann brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in business, government and community relations.

She most recently served as the Maui County director of housing and human concerns, a position she held since 2015.

She also served as the director of events management for the Kapalua Land Company, executive director of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association and as community and government affairs manager for Monsanto Hawaii.

Reimann is also involved with the Maui community. She is a Rotarian and holds positions on the advisory board of the Hawaiʻi State Adult Education Council, the executive board of the Boy Scout Council of Maui County and the Maui Steering Committee for the Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival.

She has also previously served as Chair of the Maui County Salary Commission, Commissioner on the Committee on the Status of Women, Commissioner on the Civil Service Commission, Advisory Board Member of Maui Workforce Investment, as well as Board Member of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, Maui County Farm Bureau & Maui Visitors Bureau.

“Supporting Maui’s communities and people, preserving its environment and growing its economy are priorities for A&B. With our wide range of interests on Maui, Carol’s extensive experience, combined with her history of leadership, both professionally and in the community, make her uniquely suited for this role,“ said Chris Benjamin, A&B president and CEO.

A&B executives say the company remains committed to supporting and investing in Maui. The company’s current activities include, but are not limited to:

The continued transition of former sugar lands into diversified agricultural uses. So far, more than 4,500 acres are in active farming and ranching, with active negotiations for thousands of additional acres for agricultural use. This includes 800 acres, set aside for Maui County to establish a new agricultural park in Upcountry Maui.

Kamalani, a 600-unit residential project in Kīhei providing additional housing for Maui’s working families.

The construction of Hoʻokele Shopping Center, a 94,000 square-foot Safeway-anchored retail center located at the gateway to the Maui Business Park, expected to open in 2019.

The new acquisition, this past February, of the 113,000 square-foot Puʻunēnē Shopping Center in Kahului.

A&B executives say the company continues to provide significant support to community and non-profit organizations that address a wide range of social needs on Maui. In 2017, A&B’s cash contributions to these charitable causes exceeded $370,000, in addition to the contributions of time and money made personally by A&B employees, across the company.