Haleakalā National Park is looking for cultural practitioners from local communities for Hana No`eau, a series of cultural demonstrations that will be offered in the park’s Kīpahulu and Summit Districts.

The series is open to all practitioners. Past demonstrations have included lei crafters, hula, woodwork, stonework, weaving, ukulele lessons and more. Schools and community youth groups are especially encouraged to apply.

The series will run from mid-July to mid-Sept., 2018. Summit District demonstrations will occur between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturdays. Kīpahulu District cultural demonstrations will occur between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The Hana No’eau series provides an opportunity for visitors to better understand Hawai‘i. Through support from the park’s non-profit partner, the Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association, an honorarium of $200 will be offered to each group of practitioners.

Spaces are limited and filled on a first come, first served basis. Instructions on how to apply can be found at any Haleakalā National Park visitor center or online.