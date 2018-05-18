On Sat. May 19, 2018, Maui environmental groups are hosting the 8th Annual Hands Across the Sand event at Kealia Pond in Kihei to embrace clean energy on a local, national and global level.

Hands Across the Sand is a global event taking place at 11 a.m. at over 100 locations around the world, all organized by local residents in a grassroots movement to champion clean energy and renewables.

The event aims to drive awareness for protection of our oceans and marine life, our coastal environment, our coastal economies and our mountains, valleys and meadows. These gatherings will draw metaphorical and actual lines in the sand; human lines in the sand against the threat of dirty fuels.

Maui organizers are looking for as many people from the community as possible to show up and embrace this cause.

At 11 a.m., volunteers will clean up Kealia Beach for one hour. Then, at 12 p.m., individuals will hold hands and leave only footprints and lines in the sand as a symbol of human solidarity. Beach cleanup supplies will be provided. Organizers suggest bringing a reusable water bottle and sun protection. The event is rain or shine.

Event sponsors include Sierra Club, Oceana, Surfrider Foundation, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Earth Ethics, Friends of the Earth, Gulf Restoration Network, Chart 411 and Urban Paradise Guild.