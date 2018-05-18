There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday May 24: The arrival of a moderate NW swell will bump up the surf along the north and west shores on Friday. A smaller north swell follows in over the weekend, then a slightly larger NW swell comes in on Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week. A series of new long- period south swells will be reaching our southern shoreline later tonight and Friday, which may produce a modest rise in surf over the weekend. Another long- period SW swell is slated to arrive Wednesday of next week. Surf along east facing shores will rise up to the moderate range in the next day or two as the stronger trades become better established Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW extra long period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

