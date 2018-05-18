+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

(Update: 6 a.m. 5.18.18)

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has reported a new fissure this morning, between fissures 19 and 20, in an area southeast of the Puna Geothermal Venture facility.

That brings the total fissure count to 22 since the eruption onset in the East Rift Zone on May 3, 2018.

The latest development comes as the eruption enters its third week.

Several fissures are active with spattering. A lava flow at fissure 17 is covering the existing lava flow, but no new advancement is occurring.

Due to the continued volcanic activity the following policies are in effect:

Do continue to be on the alert for volcanic fumes of SO2.

Volcanic gas such as SO2, is especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

People in areas downwind of rifts may intermittently experience higher levels of fumes. People with breathing problems should avoid being outdoors and leave the area if deemed necessary.

To help residents, authorities are distributing free masks for ash protection.

Distribution will continue today from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cooper Center and Ocean View Community Center.

One mask per family member.

Masks DO NOT protect against gasses and vapors. They will only provide filtering for ash.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pōhaku Circle in Keaʻau, is now open.