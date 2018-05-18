Pacific Media Group Kahului Job Fair, May 19May 18, 2018, 7:10 AM HST · Updated May 18, 7:11 AM 0 Comments
Pacific Media Group will hold its 19th Summer Job Fair on Saturday, May 19, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului.
A total of 44 Maui businesses will be in attendance including Tihati Productions, The Home Depot, the Maui Police Department, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters and Pacific Media Group’s own all new HI92 radio station.
Other employers at this years event include hotels, supermarkets, retail and financial institutions, as well as a variety of other island businesses.
“Research shows that the average household income is approximately $91,000 in Hawaii. If your household doesn’t measure up, then perhaps a second job or a new career is worth exploring,” said Charly Espina Takahama, Employer’s Hotline and Job Fair coordinator at Pacific Media Group. “This job fair is also a terrific opportunity for graduates to connect with employers here on Maui.”
2018 Kahului Job Fair Businesses Include:
Maui Job Corps
Landry’s Bubba Gump Shrimp Co
Diamond Resorts
Ground Transport, Inc.
Bayada Home Care
Hawaiʻi Family Dental Center
Maui Linen Supply
Maui Divers Jewelry
Ka Hale A Ke Ola
VIP Food Service/Island Grocery Depot
Goodwill Industries of Hawaiʻi
Hawaiʻi Employment
Tihati Productions
The Home Depot
Maui Police Department
Avis Budget Group
Starbucks
County of Maui Personnel
Maui Grown Therapies
Blue Hawaiian Helicopters
Roberts Hawaiʻi
Grand Wailea Resort & Hilton Hotels
Allied Universal Security Service
Signet Jewelers
Safeway
Lowe’s
Altres Staffing
Tamura’s Enterprises
Signature Flight Support
Panda Express
Jamba Juice/Jack in the Box
Spectrum
The Walking Company
Pacific Media Group
HI92
Transportation Security Administration
Advantage Rent A Car
Westin Maui Resort & Spa
Sears and Sears Auto Center
Pleasant Holidays
UPS
Office Depot
Maui Health System
Workforce Development Division
Hertz-Dollar & Thrifty Rental Car