Pacific Media Group will hold its 19th Summer Job Fair on Saturday, May 19, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului.

A total of 44 Maui businesses will be in attendance including Tihati Productions, The Home Depot, the Maui Police Department, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters and Pacific Media Group’s own all new HI92 radio station.

Other employers at this years event include hotels, supermarkets, retail and financial institutions, as well as a variety of other island businesses.

“Research shows that the average household income is approximately $91,000 in Hawaii. If your household doesn’t measure up, then perhaps a second job or a new career is worth exploring,” said Charly Espina Takahama, Employer’s Hotline and Job Fair coordinator at Pacific Media Group. “This job fair is also a terrific opportunity for graduates to connect with employers here on Maui.”

2018 Kahului Job Fair Businesses Include:

Maui Job Corps

Landry’s Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

Diamond Resorts

Ground Transport, Inc.

Bayada Home Care

Hawaiʻi Family Dental Center

Maui Linen Supply

Maui Divers Jewelry

Ka Hale A Ke Ola

VIP Food Service/Island Grocery Depot

Goodwill Industries of Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Employment

Tihati Productions

The Home Depot

Maui Police Department

Avis Budget Group

Starbucks

County of Maui Personnel

Maui Grown Therapies

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters

Roberts Hawaiʻi

Grand Wailea Resort & Hilton Hotels

Allied Universal Security Service

Signet Jewelers

Safeway

Lowe’s

Altres Staffing

Tamura’s Enterprises

Signature Flight Support

Panda Express

Jamba Juice/Jack in the Box

Spectrum

The Walking Company

Pacific Media Group

HI92

Transportation Security Administration

Advantage Rent A Car

Westin Maui Resort & Spa

Sears and Sears Auto Center

Pleasant Holidays

UPS

Office Depot

Maui Health System

Workforce Development Division

Hertz-Dollar & Thrifty Rental Car