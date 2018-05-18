The Shops at Wailea invites employment seekers to join its job fair on Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at the lower-level fountain courtyard. Recruitment will be for a variety of job openings in retail and restaurants, with full-time and part-time positions available.

More than 25 of The Shops at Wailea’s high-end retail merchants and brand-name restaurants will be participating in the event, including the following:

• ABC Stores

• Aloha Hat

• Banana Republic

• Canyon Beachwear

• Cheeseburger Grille & Tap Room

• The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

• Dames & Gentlemen

• Gucci

• Island Gourmet Markets

• Lāhainā Galleries

• Lappert’s Hawaii

• Longhi’s Wailea

• LINEAGE

• Maui Clothing Company • Maui Waterwear

• Quiksilver

• SoHa Living

• Sunglass Hut

• Swarovski

• The Pint & Cork

• The Walking Company

• Tiffany & Co.

• TINA Stephens

• Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar & Store

• Tori Richard

“We are pleased to organize this job fair for the Maui community,” said Brian Yano, general manager of The Shops at Wailea. “Our merchants, which are among the most well-known and reputable brands, look forward to meeting potential team members.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to dress for success and bring copies of their resumés. More information on The Shops at Wailea can be found online here.