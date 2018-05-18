Encouraging solutions to plastic pollution and preventing marine litter–that’s the goal of World Oceans Day 2018.

Pacific Whale Foundation invites the public to celebrate the event on June 8th.

You can join a clean-up effort, be a citizen-scientist, create action through art, get informed, be inspired and help keep single-use plastics out of the environment.

Here are some World Oceans Day activities taking place on Friday, June 8.

Naturalist-Led Beach Clean-Ups

7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Kīhei and Kahului

Pacific Whale Foundation’s certified Marine Naturalists will lead clean-up efforts at Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge and at Kahului Harbor on Friday morning. Free clean-up kits will be provided at both locations. The data and debris you collect will contribute to our Marine Debris Monitoring and Removal Program. Other great incentives for participating include ocean-themed books for keiki, reusable straws from our Ocean Store, and day passes to Maui Ocean Center.

Guided Snorkel Clean-Up

7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Keālia Shoreline

ADVERTISEMENT

Maui Ocean Center’s Education and Curatorial team will lead an underwater clean-up at 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. along the Keālia shore. Bring your own snorkel gear, rash guard, and cutting tool such as scissors or a dive knife for this immersive experience.

Free Cruise with Reef Clean-up

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Māʻalaea Harbor

This citizen-science ecotour is another way to contribute to marine debris research. Onboard PacWhale’s newest vessel, Ocean Guardian, you’ll help conduct a microplastic tow on the way to a snorkel site to clean up litter from the reef. You’ll also collect, filter and record seawater samples with assistance from our trained Marine Naturalists. Space is limited, so call (808) 249-8811 ext. 1 to RSVP.

Youth Art Contest at Ocean Camp

There will be a special World Oceans Day theme at Ocean Camp, including a fun and educational Pollution Solutions art contest. Our Ocean Camp activities are designed to inspire and engage the next generation of environmental stewards. Summer session will run from June 4 to August 3, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (unless otherwise noted). Enroll your 1st through 5th grader for the day or multiple days by calling (808)-249-8811 ext. 1.

Youth Art Contest Online

Children everywhere can participate in the Pollution Solutions online art contest with their creative answers to this question: How will you help keep plastic out of the ocean and protect marine animals? Post an image to Pacific Whale Foundation’s Facebook page with #ReuseOrRefuse before or on June 8. One lucky keiki will receive a snorkel ecotour for four or a gift certificate to the Pacific Whale Foundation’s online Ocean Store.

Dinner & A Movie

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Seascape Restaurant, Maui Ocean Center

Don’t miss Straws – an award-winning, eco-conscious documentary screening at Maui Ocean Center’s Seascape Restaurant. Following the 30-minute film, join in the discussion about plastic pollution and what we can all do to prevent it. The restaurant will remain open to the public, and World Oceans Day participants will receive great discounts. Call (808) 270-7068 to reserve your table.