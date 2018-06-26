Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the most-asked questions submitted to his staff.

Aloha Mayor,

Q: Hi there. We are visiting Maui with my nephew who would enjoy going to the beach; however he is in a wheelchair. Do you know where we can rent a beach wheelchair?

ADVERTISEMENT

A: I can do you one better and tell you about Kamaʻole I Beach Park, which is very popular beach that features a community built beach ramp along with a free beach wheelchair available at the lifeguard stand. For more information click on this link: https://www.mauicounty.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/202

Want to ask the Mayor? Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793. Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.