Ask the Mayor: Where Can We Rent a Beach Wheelchair?June 26, 2018, 3:34 PM HST · Updated June 26, 11:58 AM 4 Comments
Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the most-asked questions submitted to his staff.
Aloha Mayor,
Q: Hi there. We are visiting Maui with my nephew who would enjoy going to the beach; however he is in a wheelchair. Do you know where we can rent a beach wheelchair?
A: I can do you one better and tell you about Kamaʻole I Beach Park, which is very popular beach that features a community built beach ramp along with a free beach wheelchair available at the lifeguard stand. For more information click on this link: https://www.mauicounty.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/202
