Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the most-asked questions submitted to his staff.

Dear Mayor Alan Arakawa,

Q: I was walking the beach near the old Suda Store and saw someone had little flags put up outside the condos there that said “Beach gear! Snorkels! Call …” and listed a phone number and email address. This seems creative but worrisome. What’s to stop someone else from placing large signs or billboards on our beaches saying the same thing?

A: There are rules against this sort of thing, and if you contact my office we can pass the information along to the State Department of Land and Natural Resources so officials can contact this particular business and get them to cease and desist. Mahalo for pointing this out.

