Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday July 3: Short-period wind waves will continue to produce elevated surf along east facing shores the next couple of days, and then trend down late in the week. Surf along south facing shores is slowly on the rise with the local Barbers Point buoy reporting swell of 3 ft and 15 seconds. A secondary reinforcement swell is expected to arrive on Wednesday and peak on Thursday at or near High Surf Advisory levels. This swell will gradually diminish into the weekend. A small short-period southeast swell is also expected in island waters for at least the next several days, generated by persistent trade winds in the distant southeast Pacific.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high S long period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

