Maui Police Release Photo in Theft InvestigationJune 27, 2018, 10:31 AM HST · Updated June 27, 10:31 AM 0 Comments
The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a female (pictured here) wanted for questioning in a theft investigation.
The alleged theft occurred on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Lahaina.
The female is described as having black hair, wearing a tan hat, white cover up and carrying a multi color blue bag.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number (808)244-6400, 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency or Detective Audra Sellers at (808) 270-4351.
*The public is reminded that the above information is provided by authorities, and all parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.