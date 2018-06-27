The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a female (pictured here) wanted for questioning in a theft investigation.

The alleged theft occurred on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Lahaina.

The female is described as having black hair, wearing a tan hat, white cover up and carrying a multi color blue bag.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number (808)244-6400, 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency or Detective Audra Sellers at (808) 270-4351.

*The public is reminded that the above information is provided by authorities, and all parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.