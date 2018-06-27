Maui fire crews were called to respond to reports of a brush fire in a Pukalani at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Upon arrival, crews reported about a half acre of brush actively burning on the north slope of the gulch adjacent to ʻĀina Lani Drive. Authorities say the fire was within 20 feet of area homes.

The department’s Air 1 helicopter was dispatched to assist as the steep terrain made accessibility difficult for ground crews.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters were able to contain the fire at 4:30 p.m. There were no injuries or damage to property. The cause of this fire remains undetermined.

In addition to air support, crews from Engine 5 (Makawao), Engine 13 (Kula), Tanker 10 (Kahului) and a Battalion Chief were dispatched to the incident.