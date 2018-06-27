+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Update: 6.28.18

The Ukumehame fire reported yesterday afternoon was officially declared “contained” at 9:30 p.m. last night. Crews will be periodically monitoring the area throughout the day. There are no reports of injury or damage to any structures.

Update 6 p.m. 6.27.18

At approximately 3:05 p.m. this afternoon, Maui firefighters were called to a brush fire in the area of Ukumehame. On scene, crews found a working fire in heavy brush that was about 2 acres in size and moving quickly with strong winds in the area. Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, and a Battalion Chief from Lahaina were initially dispatched. Due to the fast moving nature of the fire, an additional Engine and Tanker from Wailea, as well as Air 1 were called in to assist.

As of 5:30 p.m. an estimated 10 acres of brush has burned and no structures are being threatened. Honoapiilani Highway also remains open at this time. MFD crews are also currently being assisted by a tanker and dozer from the County of Maui Public Works Dept, as well as a tanker from West Maui Land Co. While major progress has been made at controlling this fire, it has yet to be officially declared “contained”. Crews will remain on scene as needed until extinguishment is confirmed. MFD will provide updates on this incident as they become available.

Update: 5:41 p.m. 6.27.18,

The brush fire north of Ukumehame continues to burn mauka of the highway. The fire is off the road but traffic leaving Lahaina is backed up to Kai Hele Ku Street. Traffic is also starting to back up coming in to Lahaina.

Previous post: 3:37 p.m. 6.27.18

UKUMEHAME Brush Fire 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Traffic is slow, but is moving. Winds were blowing the smoke makai towards the ocean at last report.