The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that the President approved Individual Assistance for Kaua‘i and Windward Oʻahu residents that were impacted by record breaking floods and landslides in April.

This will provide temporary housing, home repair assistance, medical care, transportation services, child care, and more for those affected.

The Department of Labor also announced the approval of $500,000 for a Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant for the state to provide for the immediate creation of disaster relief employment of approximately 200 eligible individuals.

As a result of the historic flooding event, 532 homes were damaged or destroyed. Residents of Wainiha and Hāʻena on Kauaʻi still have limited access to their communities.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) of Hawaiʻi said, “Two months after historic flooding and landslides hit our islands, this relief could not come quickly enough as our Kaua‘i and Windward Oʻahu communities are still dealing with the impact of these disasters.”

She continued saying, “The road to recovery is just beginning, and this FEMA assistance is critical to supporting the short and long term needs of those who lost so much. Multiple Disaster Recovery Centers will be opened quickly on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu to service our residents.”

A fact sheet on FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program is available here. Individuals can register with FEMA the following ways: