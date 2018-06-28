There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday July 04: Surf along east facing shores will trend down beginning Friday as the trades relax. Surf along south facing shores will peak Thursday near the advisory level as a reinforcing south swell fills in. This source will gradually ease into the upcoming weekend. Two small long period southerly swells, expected over the weekend and early next week will keep the surf along south facing shores near the summer average.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT