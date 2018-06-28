Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an explosive eruption at Kīlauea summit occurred at 4:49 a.m. There was no tsunami generated from the seismic event that released energy equivalent to a 5.3 (preliminary 5.4) magnitude earthquake.

The resulting ash plume may affect the surrounding areas with wind carrying ash to the southwest.

The USGS reports that the seismic event occurred at a depth of 0.2 km and was located:

ADVERTISEMENT

4.0 mi WSW of Volcano, Hawaiʻi;

23.9 mi WSW of Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi;

25.3 mi SSW of Hilo, Hawaiʻi;

49.1 mi ESE of Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi; and

211.8 mi SE of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.