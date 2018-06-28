AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Kīlauea Summit Explosion Releases Energy Equivalent to 5.3 Earthquake

June 28, 2018, 6:11 AM HST · Updated June 28, 6:11 AM
Wendy Osher · 0 Comments
×

Background image courtesy USGS. Graphic: Maui Now

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an explosive eruption at Kīlauea summit occurred at 4:49 a.m. There was no tsunami generated from the seismic event that released energy equivalent to a 5.3 (preliminary 5.4) magnitude earthquake.

The resulting ash plume may affect the surrounding areas with wind carrying ash to the southwest.

The USGS reports that the seismic event occurred at a depth of 0.2 km and was located:

ADVERTISEMENT

4.0 mi WSW of Volcano, Hawaiʻi;
23.9 mi WSW of Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi;
25.3 mi SSW of Hilo, Hawaiʻi;
49.1 mi ESE of Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi; and
211.8 mi SE of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments