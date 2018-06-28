Two more people have been cited by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement for being in an East Rift Zone Eruption closed area.

Wednesday morning at approximately 10 a.m. at Pohoiki two individuals were cited for loitering in a disaster area. Hawaiʻi County Fire Department initially spotted the pair and DOCARE officers were picked up and flown into Pohoiki. They are identified as:

Melanie A Thomas, 45, of Waikoloa; and

John Burgoon, 50, of Keʻeau

Under a supplemental proclamation from Governor Ige, fines for being in areas restricted or closed due to the continuing East Rift Zone Eruption can reach as high as $5,000, with up to one year in jail.