The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help in a theft investigation involving thousands of dollars worth of stolen tools and equipment from a business in Waikapū, Maui.

According to police reports, the unknown person(s) unlawfully entered Pacific Biodiesel’s sunflower farm sometime between Monday, June 25 and Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

The farm is located on the northeast corner of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kūihelani Highway.

While on the property, police say the person(s) broke into a Matson container by cutting the lock on the doors. The unknown person(s) stole multiple mechanic tools and equipment from the Matson container valued at $8,170.00 before fleeing the area, according to police reports.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966 or contact Detective Derrick Delos Santos at (808) 244-6437.