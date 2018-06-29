There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday July 05: Surf along east facing shores will trend down beginning Friday as the trades start to relax. Surf along south facing shores will gradually ease into this weekend. Two small, long-period southerly swells, expected over the weekend and early next week, will keep the surf along south facing shores near the summer average each day.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NE medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high S ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT