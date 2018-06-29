+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Home cooks and professional chefs were challenged to create a dish featuring kalo for Nā Kini Hānai Kalo Cooking contest, which was part of Hui o Nā Wai ʻEhāʻs Kaulana Nā Wai ʻEhā festival on Saturday, June 23 at Maui Tropical Plantation. Blue Zones Project sponsored the cooking contest.

Kyle Kawakami, chef-owner of Maui Fresh Streatery, was the big winner of the day taking home the top prize in the Best Taste and Most Creative categories for his Kalo Kauyuk dish. Wild-foods chef Sunny Savage of Savage Kitchen took home the top prize in the Best Presentation for her Taro Summer Salad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judges of the Nā Kini Hānai included UHMC Hawaiian Studies professor Kahele Dukelow, musician Aiau Koa, OHA trustee Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, and Maui fire fighter and musician Ikaika Blackburn.