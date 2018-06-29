State Senate incumbent Roz Baker recently received an endorsement from the Patsy T. Mink Political Action Committee. Baker is seeking re-election to the 6th Senatorial District of South and West Maui.

According to the Patsy T. Mink PAC, “Senator Baker has been an indefatigable champion for women’s health and women’s rights. The Patsy T Mink PAC is proud to stand for Senator Baker just as she has stood for women in Hawaiʻi for more than two decades.”

Supporters say Baker is a strong advocate for women’s rights. “I’m honored to be co-convener of the Women’s Legislative Caucus, a bipartisan group of all women legislators that develop and support programs and legislation to support women, children and families,” said Baker. “This year we passed bills that increase protections for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, address the backlog of untested rape kits, promote equality in the workplace, and promote meaningful implementation of Title IX in our schools.”

The Patsy T. Mink Political Action Committee seeks to honor the legacy of Patsy T. Mink’s life work by assisting pro-choice democratic women attain and retain elective office. Their mission is to improve the lives of Hawaiʻi’s women and families by supporting and electing progressive pro-choice democratic women with demonstrated commitment to the values of Patsy T. Mink through their leadership or legislative efforts.

As Chair of the Senate Commerce, Consumer Protection, and Health Committee, Baker said she championed and helped pass important legislation to improve access to quality healthcare, support 100 percent renewable energy goals, and keep the economy strong.

She continues to work on issues relating to affordable rental housing; highway improvements including the Lahaina Bypass; funding for the new high school in Kīhei and coral reef protection.