Tickets are now on sale for the Henry Kapono & Friends show at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion starting at 5:00 p.m. on Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 in a concert celebrating the music beloved by locals and Hawaiian music fans around the world.

In this one-of-a-kind show, Henry Kapono will share the stage with some of the islands’ most renowned and up and coming artists including Kalapana, Jerry Santos (Olomana), Keola Beamer, Nā Leo Pilimehana, John Cruz, Brother Noland, Robi Kahakalau, Alx Kawakami, Blayne Asing, Josh Tatofi, Kalani Pe‘a, Kimié Miner, Landon McNamara, Mike Love, Paula Fuga and Starr Kalahiki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for the August 26th concert are $40 general admission, ($15 GA for kids 2-12), $55 and $75 reserved seating, with a limited number of $150 VIP tickets that include access to dedicated bars and restrooms and the opportunity to mingle with the artists. Tickets are available at the MACC Box office, with ticket windows and phone lines open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm (808-242-SHOW). Tickets may be purchased online anytime at MauiArts.org.