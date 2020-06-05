The Hawaiian music group Ahumanu announced its inaugural E Hoʻonaʻauao E Nā ʻŌpio interest-based scholarship.

The award is offered to wahine (and those identifying themselves as female) first-year, graduate and undergraduate students entering music and music-related majors. This could include music engineering, producing, ethno-muiscology, etc.

The group says it would like to recognize the unusual circumstances of the graduating classes of 2020, by offering the award.

Two awards of $500 each will be presented to applicants who best represent themselves through an essay and video highlighting their musical or engineering skills.

The application deadline is Aug. 1, 2020. To apply or for more information visit ahumanumusic.com.