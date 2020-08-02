A Kīhei man remained in police custody at last report with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand after a barricade situation in Pāʻia early Sunday morning, police said.

Nicolas Niely, 40, of the Kīhei area, was taken into custody on suspicion of first degree burglary.

The investigation stems from an incident reported at 2:17 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in which officers were called to 401 Alakapa Place in Pāʻia regarding an alarm. Shortly after, dispatch received several calls regarding multiple gun shots heard, and a male individual shouting.

Officers arrived on scene and observed the male, later identified as Niely, barricaded within one of the buildings, holding a semi-automatic pistol, according to department reports.

Officers secured the scene and began negotiations with Niely to surrender. MPD Special Response Team was activated and responded to the scene.

A negotiator on duty spoke with Niley for more than two hours, during which time police say Niely had indicated that he was going to shoot himself in the head. At about 5:03 a.m., Niely shot himself in the hand, then exited the building and surrendered to police, according to department reports.

Medics treated Niely on scene, and later transported him to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment. Police say Niely sustained non-life threatening injuries.

He remained at the MMMC in police custody at last report. The investigation is ongoing.