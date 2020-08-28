This year, as more of us work from home and shelter in place, people are starting to rethink what they want in a home and where they want to live. The focus now is on homes with spacious yards, pools, and flexible spaces that can be used for offices, gyms and classrooms. There is a shift away from busier cities and high-density areas to more rural settings.

As more Americans are reevaluating the four walls they live in, they are also starting to make changes in where they live. With telecommuting, many are realizing that they can work anywhere, and living and working on Maui is becoming a reality instead of a dream. Maui is known for its natural beauty, relaxed way of life, and the aloha spirit of its residents.

Having grown up here, one of my favorite areas of the island is Kapalua, in West Maui. It has the open space of Upcountry with proximity to the ocean and sandy beaches. Just 10 miles from the historic town of Lahaina and the bustle of Kāʻanapali, the Kapalua Resort is known for its world-class beaches, five-star resorts (The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and the Montage Kapalua Bay), and championship golf. However, my favorite aspect of living in Kapalua is the expansive open space and its hiking and walking trails.

The 1650 acre resort is set within approximately 22,000 acres, and much of that land is in conservation. Kapalua is rare in that it extends from the ocean to the mountaintop is a 45-acre marine preserve at Mokule’ia and Honolua Bays, as well as extends to the Puʻu Kukui watershed at the top of Mauna Kahalawai (West Maui Mountains). The point at Hawea is a nesting ground for the endangered ʻUaʻu Kani, the wedge-tailed shearwater, and is under the stewardship of the Hawaiian Islands Land Trust.

For families with school-aged children, the school nearest to Kapalua is Maui Preparatory Academy, which has drawn families from across the nation with its strong academic focus, and its core values of creating relationships and empowering students.

Kapalua offers several different residential communities at a variety of price points: its neighborhoods include Pineapple Hill & Pineapple Hill Estates, Mahana Estates, Kapalua Place, Plantation Estates and Honolua Ridge.

Pineapple Hill and Pineapple Hill Estates

Located overlooking the Kapalua Bay Course, this private, gated community consists of two distinct phases: Pineapple Hill and Pineapple Hill Estates.

Pineapple Hill was originally developed in 1989/90. There are 99 homesites that are approximately a quarter of an acre each. Originally, homeowners were offered six floorplans to choose from when building. More customization is now allowed with HOA and Kapalua Resort Association approval and the maintenance of the original foot-print. Custom homes are permitted on two or more contiguous lots, and there are a handful of these large estates within Pineapple Hill. The age of homes in this phase varies from the 1990’s to present day.

Pineapple Hill Estates was annexed into Pineapple Hill 2001. There are just 31 homesites in this second phase of Pineapple Hill. Also located above the Kapalua Bay Course, homesites are approximately one-half acre, and owners may build custom homes. For the most part, homes are single-story, with two-story homes permitted only on the top row.

Homeowners in both communities enjoy a private community pool with an entertaining pavilion and two tennis courts.

The Pineapple Hill Real Estate Market

Lot Sizes: approximately .25-.5 acres

Active Listings: 8

Price Range: $2,079,000 to $8,995,000

Average List Price: $4,525,500

Pending Sales: 2

2020 Sales: 3

2020 Average Sales Price: $2,423,333

2019 Sales: 15

2019 Average Sales Price: $2,388,934

Honolua Ridge

Honolua Ridge is one of the Kapalua Resort’s newest residential communities. Accessed through the gated neighborhood of the Plantation Estates, these are the amongst the largest homesites ever offered within the Kapalua Resort.

Ranging from two to thirty acres, these home sites offer a rare opportunity to be in the country in West Maui. Many of the homesites border deep ravines, providing additional privacy. Honolua Ridge is unique in that the neighborhood extends from just across from the ocean overlooking Honolua Bay and increases in elevation ending just below the Maunalei arboretum.

Honolua Ridge combines the same luxurious design standards that are in place at the Plantation Estates, with spectacular ocean views.

The Honolua Ridge Real Estate Market:

Lot Sizes: approximately 3-30 acres

Active Listings: 0

Pending Sales: 1

2020 Sales: 1

2020 Average Sales Price: $3,850,000

2019 Sales: 2

2019 Average Sales Price: $3,060,000

The Plantation Estates, Kapalua

The Plantation Estates surrounds the famed Plantation Course, home to the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions. These 53 two-plus acre, agriculturally zoned parcels enjoying stunning golf course, ocean, and island views. The Plantation Estates is home to some of the island’s most exceptional properties, with large lots and expansive views.

The Plantation Estates Real Estate Market

Lot Sizes: 2+ acres

Active Listings: 6

Price Range: $3,995,000 to $5,950,000

Average List Price: $4,921,666

Pending Sales: 0

2020 Sales: 0

2019 Sales: 1

2019 Average Sales Price: $6,000,000

Mahana Estates

Situated on approximately 124 acres just south of the Plantation Estates, the Mahana Estates is Kapalua’s newest residential community. This 51 lot residential subdivision is the first phase of Kapalua Mauka, and is situated between the Plantation Course and the Village walking trails.

Lot Sizes: .64 to 4.3 acres

Active Listings: 1

Price Range: $6,900,000

Pending Sales: 0

2020 Sales: 1

2020 Average Sales Price: $6,400,000

2019 Sales: NA this is a new development–the first home sale was in 2020.

Kapalua’s Oceanfront Homes: Kapalua Place, Kalaepiha Point, Alaealae Peninsula and Hawea Point

Oceanfront homes in Kapalua are a rarity. The majority of the beachfront and oceanfront properties are condominiums such as the Bay Villas, Coconut Grove, Ironwoods, and Montage Residences Kapalua Bay. In fact, there are only eight beachfront/oceanfront homes in the entire resort.

Kapalua has just one beachfront residential subdivision, Kapalua Place. Comprised only eight homes, there are five beachfront lots and three oceanview home sites. There are two homes listed at Kapalua Place, one of which is pending. There are three private points located in the resort, two of which are currently on the market: 6291 Honoapiʻilani, the Alaealae Peninsula and 9 Bay Drive at Hawea Point.

Kapalua’s Oceanfront Home Market

Lot Sizes: approximately .5 to 10 acres

Active Listings: 3

Price Range: $9,900,000 to $37,500,000

Average List Price: $19,633,333

Pending Sales: 1

2020 Sales: 0

2019 Sales: 0

