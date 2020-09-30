Beginning Oct. 1, local culinary artists, merchants and farmers will hold a monthly “Sunset Market” at Wailea Village, where kamaʻaina and visitors will be able to connect, support and enjoy fresh produce and delicious eats.

The Sunset Market will continue the first Thursday of every month at Wailea Village’s courtyard and open spaces. It will operate from 4-7 pm, and parking is free.

People will be able to purchase locally-made clothes and skincare products, Maui-grown vegetables, fruits and flora, baked goods, beverages, ready-to-eat food and many other culinary treats.

Sunset Market is a continuation of Wailea Village’s mission to support locally-owned businesses. Participating shops include: Akamai Coffee, Paper Garden, HUE, Droplets., Bikini Market, WaterLily Maui and Sabado Gallery & Boutique, Manoli’s Pizza Company, Snorkel Bob’s, Maui Resort Rentals, Juvenal’s Salon, Wailea-Makena Urgent Care, Wailea Golf Pro Shop and more. Most of these shops also have remained open for business.

Sunset Market participating local vendors:

Billy Aloha: Resort wear combining tropical loud aesthetics with clean modern lines.

Brekkie Bowls: Healthy acai bowls and super smoothies.

Hannie Joy & Co.: All-natural, safe and clean skincare products.

Kitoko Pastry & Catering: Enjoy delicious contemporary Maui and Japanese fusion cuisine.

Kuʻia Chocolates: Delicious chocolates made from single-origin cacao at its Lahaina chocolate factory.

Macadamia Nut Milk: Fresh, pure and amazingly delicious macadamia nut beverages.

Maui Balsamic Vinegars and Oils: Surprise your tastes buds with bottles of vinegar and oils infused with jalapeno, chili, hibiscus, honey-ginger, watermelon, acai, bacon, cilantro, lilikoi or spicy mango.

Maui Cookie Lab: Enjoy cookies that are hand-crafted, simple in flavors and using the best ingredients with a dash of creativity.

Maui Ono Donuts: Delicious and whimsical plant-based donuts.

Maui Pineapple Store: Official store of Maui Gold Pineapple offering everyday bags, apparel, gifts and toys.

Maui Sun Teas: Made in Maui teas

‘Okoʻa Farms: Family-owned farm in Kula dedicated to growing authentic and diverse foods.

Outrigger Pizza: As seen on The Food Network, it’s Hawaiʻi’s first mobile woodfired pizza.

Studio Flora: Wondrous Maui nature-driven floral designs for weddings, birthdays and special occasions.

For public safety, Wailea Village will be observing all mandates for Covid-19 imposed by Maui County, including social distancing, wearing masks and hand cleansing. All tables will be outside and more than 6 feet apart. Each table will have hand sanitizers and maintain clean stations. List of participating vendors may change without notice.

Sunset Market at Wailea Village is located at 100 Wailea Ike. For more information, visit www.waileavillage.com.