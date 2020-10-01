Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced a food distribution event for Molokaʻi residents beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Mitchell Pauʻole Center in Kaunakakai.

Volunteers will distribute 150 boxes of ground beef, fruits and vegetables on a first-come, first-served basis.

To maximize social distancing, food distribution will be done in a grab-and-go drive-through (no walk up). Motorists will have the option of getting boxes placed in their vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area. Recipients are required to wear face masks.

Mayor Victorino thanked Molokaʻi Community Liaison Stacy Crivello and Department of Parks and Recreation Molokaʻi District Superintendent Darin Kimoto for making this food distribution event possible.

“Mahalo for all you do to help Molokaʻi families impacted by COVID-19,” Mayor Victorino said. “It’s encouraging to see our ʻohana pull together to help each other in times of need.”