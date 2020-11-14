+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Kā‘anapali Beach Resort Association (KBRA) opens its arms with warm aloha as the resort’s refreshed properties welcome visitors once more.

Following the COVID-19 shutdowns in the spring, KBRA’s member properties rested and renovated for more than seven months. Now, with the return of tourism statewide on Oct. 15, properties along the three mile stretch of beach are ready to welcome back guests.

“We are thrilled to welcome back guests and employees as we showcase all the exciting changes here in Kā‘anapali,” said KBRA Executive Director Shelley Kekuna. “We know the past seven months have been tough on everyone, and it’s a beautiful thing that we are once again able to come together and share aloha.”

KBRA’s “Share Aloha” public relations campaign features two full days of musical performances, as well as daily Facebook live feeds, plus a series of stories/vignettes released on Facebook through 2021.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The campaign kicked off on Nov. 7 with live-stream performances by Kamaka Kukona, Amy Hānaiali‘i, Nāpua Greig, Wailau Ryder and Kana Pi‘ikini, and Kaniala Masoe. All artists were filmed at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa by 4 Miles LLC Ruben Carrillo and Dawn Kaniaupio (producers/owners/partners of “Cooking Hawaiian Style” with Lanai Tabura and other island entertainment).

The next round of live music on Nov. 14 will feature Kaleo Phillips, Josh Kahula, Cody Pueo Pata and Henry Kapono, all performing at Royal Lahaina Resort and produced for Facebook by 4 Miles. Tune in from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. via Cooking Hawaiian Style, Kāʻanapali Beach Resort or Royal Lahaina Resort Facebook.

Daily Facebook live feeds are highlighting Kā‘anapali’s chefs, lei makers, cultural ambassadors, general managers, activity operators, and others from around the resort, talking story about what they do and what they love.

Ramsay Wharton, former reporter and anchor for Hawaiʻi News Now and KGMB TV, and a former Hawaiʻi resident for 20 years, hosts the first week’s segments. She is a past repeat emcee for Resort’s Maui Onion Festival held at Whalers Village. The second week’s on-air talent is Kyle Ellison, born and raised on Maui, now a freelance writer who seeks out adventure around the globe. He is the author of the Moon guidebook to Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Meanwhile, filming continues around Kā‘anapali Beach Resort at all the refreshed properties, shops, restaurants and activities; with featured locations including Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Hula Grill, Kā‘anapali Ali‘i, Kā‘anapali Golf Courses, Roy’s Kā‘anapali and Whalers Village. The resort footage will be edited into a series of travel stories released on Facebook through the New Year in an effort to re-introduce Maui’s first master-planned resort to the world.

“We encourage everyone to tune in and see what’s new at Maui’s most famous, original resort,” Kekuna said. “Through music, food, stories, and the incredible beauty of our surroundings, we are thrilled to share aloha with our guests and with our island community.”

As of Nov. 15, almost all of KBRA’s properties and more than half of the restaurants are open for business. A complete list of venues is available here and for the latest updates for Kāʻanapali Beach Resort visit www.kaanapaliresort.com.

List of Kā‘anapali Beach Resort accommodations, shops, activities:

Two shopping centers are open including Fairway Shops and Whalers Village.

Four hotels are open including Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Royal Lahaina Resort, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, and The Westin Maui Resort & Spa.

Six condominiums are open including Aston Maui Kā’anapali Villas; Hyatt Residence Club Maui, Kāʻanapali Beach; Kāʻanapali Aliʻi; Kāʻanapali Maui at the Eldorado; Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club; and The Whaler on Ka’anapali Beach.

Two activity operators are open including Teralani / Aqualani, UFO Chuting of Hawai’i (operators of UFO Parasailing and UFO Fishing Charters).

Restaurants and dining options that are open in Kāʻanapali Beach Resort include Island Press Coffee, Round Table and China Bowl at The Fairway Shops; ‘Umalu, Sonz, Swan Court, and Honolua Coffee at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa; Royal Ocean Terrace at the Royal Lahaina Resort; The Sandbar, Coral Reef and Cliff Dive Bar at Sheraton Resort & Spa; Mahele Market, Hale A, and Starbucks at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa; Ono Gelato, Leilani’s on the Beach, Hula Grill, and Nikki’s Pizza at Whalers Village; and Roy’s Ka’anapali at Ka’anapali Golf Course.