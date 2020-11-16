A California Woman was arrested on Maui for alleged violations of emergency Rules and Orders and Unsworn Falsification to Authorities relating to quarantine.

Police say Colleen Proppe, 52, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at around 11:50 a.m., and remained in custody this morning. She was being held in lieu of $6,000 bail.

According to police reports, an investigation reveals that Proppe arrived at the Honolulu International Airport from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She stayed in Honolulu for one night, then arrived at the Kahului Airport on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Upon arrival to Maui, police say Proppe did not have an exemption and was required to complete a 14-Day quarantine. Proppe also failed to completed the Safer Travels Application, and she did not check into her listed quarantine lodging location, according to Maui police.

Police say Proppe posted several photographs of her around the island of Maui, to her social media; and she was later located and arrested in Spreckelsville.

“Please remember, even in paradise, there is COVID-19,” police said in a press release. “We are reminding visitors and returning residents to Maui County, to complete the Safer Travels Application, and visit mauicounty.gov for the latest travel requirements.”