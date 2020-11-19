Virtual public meetings will be held Dec. 2 and 3 regarding Hawaiian Electric’s proposal to launch shared solar or Community-Based Renewable Energy programs and projects on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. They projects feature solar photovoltaic (PV) paired with battery energy storage systems (BESS).

In consideration of the pandemic safety precautions, both meetings will be held virtually, from 5:30 – 7 pm on www.webex.com. Callers can dial 1-844-992-4726 (Toll-Free) and enter the appropriate meeting number below:

Wednesday, Dec. 2, Molokaʻi program, WebEx meeting number: 146 449 2132,

Password: 2qqQjCYmr52

Password: 2qqQjCYmr52 Thursday, Dec. 3, Lānaʻi program, WebEx meeting number: 146 539 5042, Password: EvvdtFJG548

The live format will include a presentation by company officials followed by audience questions. The public also can tune in via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/hawaiianelectric) and Akakū Maui Community Media Channel 54.

Questions may be sent in advance to [email protected] or [email protected] for the respective projects.

Shared solar allows utility customers who cannot or do not want to put solar panels on the rooftop of their home or business to benefit from renewable energy savings through a subscription to a generation facility on their island in exchange for credit offsets on their electricity bill.

Eligible participants include homeowners or businesses not currently enrolled in any other Hawaiian Electric solar program such as Net Energy Metering.

On Molokaʻi, Hawaiian Electric’s proposed self-build project – that is, a project developed, constructed and owned by the utility – will be sized up to 2.5 megawatts (MW) of solar PV paired with a 4-hour BESS.

The project would be located on approximately seven acres at Hawaiian Electric’s Palaʻau Power Plant in Kaunakakai. Hawaiian Electric’s proposed self-build project for Lānaʻi will be sized up to 17.5 MW on approximately 73 acres near Hawaiian Electric’s Miki Basin Power Plant. The project will supply

enough energy annually to meet the electricity needs of the entire island. Up to 3 MW of the facility’s capacity will be available to subscribers.

“Community feedback is essential to helping us create programs that provide the most benefits to our customers,” said Jack Shriver, Hawaiian Electric’s self-build team lead. “We believe shared solar has the potential to stimulate the local economy, reduce fossil fuel use, and help us accelerate achievement of Hawaiʻi’s clean energy goals.

“Holding these meetings will provide us with keener insight into community concerns and issues, as well as the type of subscription models, fees and savings that will be attractive to our customers if our projects are selected.”

If selected through the RFP process, the Lānaʻi project will still need approval from the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission (PUC). Shared solar projects under 2.5 MW on all islands except Oʻahu will not need PUC review.

For more information about shared solar, visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/sharedsolar.