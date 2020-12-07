Bank of Hawaiʻi Reopens Kahana Branch, Dec. 7

December 7, 2020, 11:06 AM HST · Updated December 7, 11:06 AM
Bank of Hawaiʻi reopens its Kahana Branch, effective Monday, Dec. 7 located at 4405 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Lahaina. The Kahana branch has been temporarily closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regular business hours are:

Special hour for kūpuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers:

  • Mondays-Fridays: 8 to 9 a.m.
  • Saturdays: 9 to 10 a.m.

General banking hours:

  • Mondays-Fridays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For a complete listing of Bank of Hawaiʻi branches across the state of Hawaiʻi and the West Pacific region, please visit their website.

