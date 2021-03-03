Maui News

Brown Water Advisory Issued for Waiheʻe to Hoʻokipa and Honolua to Kahekili Beach

March 3, 2021, 7:32 AM HST
The Brown Water Advisory that was in effect for the entire island of Maui has since been canceled; however, parts of the island remain under a Brown Water Advisory including the North Shore (Waiheʻe to Hoʻokipa) and West Maui (Honolua to Kahekili Beach Park).

The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch says heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

According tot he advisory, the public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff “due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.” 

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.

