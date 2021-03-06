Maui News

Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Parking Improvements Phase 2 to Start March 22

March 6, 2021, 11:19 AM HST
Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The second phase of the Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park parking improvements project will begin March 22. The park will be open to pedestrians, but will be closed to vehicles from March 22 through June 30.

The Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement saying the project includes the removal and replacement of an asphalt parking lot, drainage improvements and construction of an ADA accessible sidewalk.

The project features Low Impact Design best management practices to reduce stormwater runoff into the ocean.

Design features include curb cuts and catch basins to direct and intercept stormwater, perforated drain lines to allow stormwater to percolate into the ground, and overflow catch basins to capture additional stormwater during heavy rains.

The project consultant is Otomo Engineering Inc., and the general contractor is Norrie Construction.

The department appreciates the public’s understanding and patience and asks park visitors to remain safely outside of construction areas.

Comments

