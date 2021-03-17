A A A

Wind Advisory for Lānaʻi Until 9 p.m. (Update: 9:58 a.m. 3.17.21)

Winds of 35 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph are expected on the Island of Lānaʻi today. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory fo the island, in effect until 9 p.m.

The NWS says winds the strong can down trees and large branches, cause sporadic power outages and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The forecast for today calls for breezy trade winds, carrying clouds and showers into windward and mountains areas. “Additional moisture could help to enhance showers Thursday and Friday. High pressure to the north of the islands will continue to strengthen, causing an uptick in winds as we head into the weekend. Unsettled weather may continue into early next week,” according to an NWS weather synopsis for the state.