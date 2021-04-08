A A A

Image courtesy of AAA Hawaiʻi.

The state average price for regular gasoline has reached a level not seen since November 2018, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. On Thursday, April 8, the statewide average price for regular unleaded is $3.71 a gallon, which is up two cents from last Thursday, April 1, 22 cents higher than a month ago and 40 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.77, which is unchanged compared to last week, 17 cents higher than last month and 20 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $3.91, which is two cents higher than last week, eight cents higher than last month and 32 cents higher than a year ago today.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular is $3.61, which is up four cents from a week ago, 24 cents higher than last month and 44 cents higher than the price on this date last year. The Hilo average gas price is $3.86, which is up four cents from last week, 18 cents higher than last month, and 30 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“We are seeing increased demand combined with oil prices not seen since early January 2020,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “However, oil prices have been declining in recent days due to fear of reduced demand in Europe and Africa because of pandemic-related shutdowns. We’ll have to see if that tempers prices in this state.”