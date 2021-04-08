A A A

Oʻahu will expand vaccine eligibility to residents 50 and older beginning April 12. File Photo Courtesy: Maui Health.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to O‘ahu residents age 50 and above beginning Monday, April 12.

“This is a great opportunity for residents 50 and older on O‘ahu to register before vaccine eligibility opens to everyone 16 and older on April 19,” Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said. “I encourage everyone who is eligible today to schedule their appointment as soon as possible.”

A wide variety of vaccination options can be found on the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com. Services for older adults who may need additional assistance with online sign-up or who qualify for transportation services are available by calling Aloha United Way

“Local pharmacies often have appointments available, so I advise going to hawaiicovid19.com and looking for a vaccine at a pharmacy near you,” Char said.

People 16 and older are already eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Maui County, Hawai‘i County and Kaua‘i County.