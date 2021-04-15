A A A

The average price for regular unleaded gas in Hawai’i has jumped 49 cents per gallon from a year ago. Photo Credit: AAA Hawai’i

The state average price for regular unleaded gas in Hawaiʻi is 49 cents higher than last year at this time, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

Today’s statewide average price for regular unleaded is $3.75 a gallon, which is up four cents from last Thursday, 20 cents higher than a month ago, and 49 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.77, which is unchanged for the past two weeks, 14 cents higher than last month, and 24 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.95, which is four cents higher than last week, 11 cents higher than last month and 39 cents higher than a year ago today.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $3.65, which is up four cents from a week ago, 20 cents higher than last month, and 57 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $3.88, which is up two cents from last week, 16 cents higher than last month, and 41 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“Although oil prices have stayed relatively flat for the past month, we haven’t seen a slowdown in our local gas price increases,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “We believe more vaccinations and more tourist visits are increasing demand for gasoline.”

